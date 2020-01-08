Fishermen released from Pakistan jail reach Andhra Pradesh, thank Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The 19 fishermen from Andhra Pradesh and one from Assam, who were released from Malir district jail in Landhi town of Lahore, Pakistan on Sunday, reached Vijayawada on Tuesday.

The fishermen will meet Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli on Wednesday and convey their gratitude for keeping his poll promise of bringing them back to the country after spending 15 months in Pakistan jail.

All the 20 fishermen, who hail from Srikakulam and Vizianagaram district and one from Assam, had gone to Gujarat for jobs and were arrested by Pakistan’s Maritime Security Agency in November 2018 for allegedly venturing into Pakistani territorial waters.

The captured fishermen are Ganagalla Rama Rao, Mailapalli Sanyasi Rao, Mailapalli Rambabu, Kesam Raju and Kesam Yerrayya from D Matsyalesam village, Chikati Gurumurthy from Shivaji Dibbalapalem, Badi Appanna, Konada Venkatesh and Vasupalli Samuel from Badivanipeta village, Surada Appa Rao, Surada Kalyan and Surada Kishore from K Matsalesam village, Panta Mani from Totapalem in Etcherla mandal, Dudangi Suryanarayana — all from Srikakulam district — Nakka Appanna, Nakka Narasing, Mailapalli Guruvulu, Barri Bavirodu and Nakka Dhanaraju from Tippavalasa of Vizianagaram district and Shekya Sumanth from Assam.

During his padayatra in Srikakulam district on December 2018, family members of the fishermen met him seeking his help to bring back their dear ones. Soon after Jagan came to power in 2019, he instructed officials to take up issue with the Ministry of External Affairs. After several attempts, the Pakistan government released the fishermen from jail as a goodwill gesture.

Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Marketing Minister Mopidevi Venkataramana Rao received the 20 fishermen at Wagah border on Monday evening and brought them to Hyderabad in a special flight on Tuesday morning. “The State government announced `5 lakh financial aid to each fisherman,” the minister said.

Sharing their experience with media, the fishermen said they faced severe difficulties in Pakistan jail and were treated harshly. “We were told to clean toilets in the jail. We spent sleepless nights as we were not given sufficient food,” a fisherman said.

‘Fishermen freed because of Centre’s intervention’

BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Centre for their intervention in release and safe return of Andhra Pradesh fishermen from Pakistan jail. “About 22 fishermen from north coastal region of the State were detained in Pakistan jail for 14 months. It is heartening to see that they are freed because of the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP-led Centre’s efforts. We thank the Centre for the same,” he tweeted on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the State BJP has announced a 24-hour hunger strike in Vijayawada opposing the proposal of the YSRC government to relocate the executive capital to Visakhapatnam