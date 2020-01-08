Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra: High-powered committee for decentralisation of administration, growth

When asked whether they discussed the protests of farmers in Amaravati, Buggana said they felt it as a politically-instigated agitation.

VIJAYAWADA: The high-powered committee constituted by the State government to study the reports of GN Rao Committee and the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) has felt the need of decentralisation of development as well as decentralisation of administration.

The first meeting of the committee held under the chairmanship of Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath here on Tuesday in principal came to the decision that decentralisation of administration is also needed to respect the sentiments of people of all regions of the State.

Disclosing the details to mediapersons, Buggana and Agriculture Minister K Kannababu said that the committee discussed at length on the reports submitted by GN Rao Committee and the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) for the all-round development of the State. The issues of zonal-wise, sector-wise and diversified development as well as diversification of capital were discussed.

“Now a debate is going on in the State on the decentralisation of development and decentralisation of administration. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy appointed the high-powered committee to analyse the reports submitted by GN Rao Committee and BCG to suggest the best way forward for the all-round development of the State,’’ said Kannababu. He said committee will meet again and submit a report to the government, he added.

Informing that the first meeting focused on primary discussion of reports, facts and figures and analysed situations in the past, Buggana said committee will elicit the opinion of all stakeholders including the farmers in Amaravati.

Cabinet meeting postponed
The Cabinet meeting scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed. The government, a couple of months ago, had  issued an order stating that the Cabinet will meet twice a month i.e, on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month

