Implement Sribagh pact: Rayalaseema activists

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Rayalaseema Praja Sanghala joint action committee convener B Satyanna has demanded that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy implement the provisions of Sribagh pact. The Rayalaseema activists, led by Praja Sangala JAC, staged a sit-in in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue near the Collectorate here on Tuesday with the slogan ‘Justice for Rayalaseema’. Later, the protesters submitted a representation to district collector G Veerapandian.

Addressing the gathering, the JAC convener wanted the CM to stand by his word that Kurnool would be made the judicial capital. He recalled that the reports of GN Rao Committee and BCG had also favoured the establishment of High Court in Kurnool.

He said that the people of Rayalaseema were welcoming the recommendations made by GN Rao Committee and Boston Consulting Group on decentralisation of development. He urged the government to resolve water problems in the region by completing irrigation projects such as Gundrevula reservoir, expansion of existing canal systems and farm canals from Tungabhadra dam. He sought the government to release funds to take up these project works on a war footing.

Earlier, the protesters took out a rally from C Camp Circle to the Collectorate raising slogans in support of decentralisation of development.

BC Jana Sabha State vice-president P Seshapani, Advocates’ JAC leader Gangadhar, Rythu Sangam leader B Devendra Reddy and several journalists participated.