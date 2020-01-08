Home States Andhra Pradesh

No let up in protests against proposal of 3-capital cities

The indefinite strike called by capital region farmers  demanding that the State government retain Amaravati as the State capital entered Day 21 on Tuesday.

Published: 08th January 2020 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers block National Highway-16 near Chinakakani in Guntur district on Tuesday, as part of their ongoing agitation I P Ravindra Babu

By Phanindra Papasani
Express News Service

A day after taking out ‘Rythu Kavathu’, which saw participation by more than 10,000 protesters who took to the streets to express their resentment over the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s proposal of three-capital cities, the protesters called for ‘highway blocking’ as part of their agitation.

Following the call given by Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi, scores of villagers, including youth and women, reached ‘deeksha’ camps in their respective villages in the morning. They also staged a sit-in on the national highway near Mangalagiri.

Sloganeering against the Chief Minister and other YSRC leaders, villagers took out a rally to Mangalagiri, which was prevented by the Guntur Rural police.

Some protestors were taken into custody and sent to different police stations. While some were released immediately, a few were detained till in the evening at Haailand in Chinnakakani. “When we staged a sit-in, the police showed their highhandedness and took us into their custody and abused us. They have to understand that farmers are the backbone of the country and respect them. Despite protesting for the past 21 days, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy and his party leaders have shown no concern towards the farmers or their future. He (Jagan) must answer us,” Ch Sambayya, a villager from Mandadam, said.

Meanwhile, Mandadam residents were left angered as the  police tried to shut all medical shops in the village. They demanded an explanation as to why the police were imposing restrictions on the traders and villagers even when they were protesting in a peaceful manner.

The police clarified that they requested traders to shut shops only as part of the Chief Minister’s protocol.
Expressing their solidarity with the farmers, a few persons from Rajasthan too requested the government to withdraw its proposal on capital shifting.

“We came here 12 years ago and sell fancy items in Thullur and neighbouring villages to eke out a living. We request Jagan to re-think his decision,” they said. The villagers further alleged that two more farmers died of depression caused due to the three-capital cities proposal.

Thousands take out rally for Amaravati
Guntur: Thousands of women took part in a rally organised by the Amaravati Political JAC on Tuesday and demanded continuation of the capital in the Guntur region. The women were seen covering their mouths with a green ribbon and wearing black sarees as part of the rally from Sthambhalagaruvu to NTR Stadium. They formed a human chain near Brundavan Gardens. Meanwhile, the AP Parirakshana Samiti and Vidyardhi JAC held a round-table conference at Guntur

Amaravati capital protests
