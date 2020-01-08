Now, AP Bhavan Resident Commissioner can allot rooms in all guest houses

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Tuesday issued orders giving authority to AP Bhavan Resident Commissioner to allot rooms in guest houses of departments in New Delhi.

In the national capital, apart from AP Bhavan, some other departments of the State government have guest houses.

After observing that hotel rooms are often taken on rent to accommodate employees on government duty even when rooms in the above said guest houses remain vacant, the government took the decision to avoid wastage of public money by authorising the AP Bhavan Resident Commissioner to allot rooms in the guest houses owned by the State government at AP Bhavan rates and in accordance with the eligibility criteria for government employees who visit New Delhi on official work.