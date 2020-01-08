Now, Muttamsetti says HOD offices may come up in Gambheeram

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao alias Avanthi on Tuesday said some of the heads of department (HoD) offices are likely to be located at Gambheeram, which is a part of Bheemili Assembly segment. A bright future awaits Gambheeram as several HoD offices are likely to come up there once Vizag becomes the executive capital of the State, he added.

Addressing the inauguration of development works at Gambheeram and Madhavadhara, the minister said he had received only a majority of 27 votes in election in Gambheeram. Despite this, he was working for the development of the area. The minister appealed to the people not to sell their lands as they can reap rich benefits in the near future.

Later, speaking at Madhavadhara, the minister alleged Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu indulged in conspiracy politics. When people elected four TDP MLAs from the city, why was the party opposing the executive capital proposal in Vizag? he questioned. The minister said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was according priority to development of all 13 districts in the State.

Meanwhile, Minister for Roads and Buildings (R&B) Dharmana Krishna Das, who was in the city to participate in Parliamentary Standing Committee meeting, told mediapersons that the Cabinet will discuss the report submitted by the high-powered committee. There will also be discussion in Assembly on the proposal, he said.

There should be constructive criticism by opposition parties. The government will take all steps to ensure justice to farmers of Amaravati, he assured. Certain decisions which benefit a large section of people, might create a problem for some, the minister rued. He said the government will extend cooperation for uplift of sportspersons in backward north Andhra region.