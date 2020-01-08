Home States Andhra Pradesh

Now, Muttamsetti says HOD offices may come up in Gambheeram

The minister appealed to the people not to sell their lands as they can reap rich benefits in the near future.

Published: 08th January 2020 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

Minister of Tourism Muttamsetti Srinivas Rao

Minister of Tourism Muttamsetti Srinivas Rao

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao alias Avanthi on Tuesday said some of the heads of department (HoD) offices are likely to be located at Gambheeram, which is a part of Bheemili Assembly segment. A bright future awaits Gambheeram as several HoD offices are likely to come up there once Vizag becomes the executive capital of the State, he added.

Addressing the inauguration of development works at Gambheeram and Madhavadhara, the minister said he had received only a majority of 27 votes in election in Gambheeram. Despite this, he was working for the development of the area. The minister appealed to the people not to sell their lands as they can reap rich benefits in the near future.

Later, speaking at Madhavadhara, the minister alleged Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu indulged in conspiracy politics. When people elected four TDP MLAs from the city, why was the party opposing the executive capital proposal in Vizag? he questioned. The minister said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was according priority to development of all 13 districts in the State.

Meanwhile, Minister for Roads and Buildings (R&B) Dharmana Krishna Das, who was in the city to participate in Parliamentary Standing Committee meeting, told mediapersons that the Cabinet will discuss the report submitted by the high-powered committee. There will also be discussion in Assembly on the proposal, he said.

There should be constructive criticism by opposition parties. The government will take all steps to ensure justice to farmers of Amaravati, he assured. Certain decisions which benefit a large section of people, might create a problem for some, the minister rued. He said the government will extend cooperation for uplift of sportspersons in backward north Andhra region.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Muttamsetti
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at ThinkEdu conclave. (Photo | EPS)
Those who deny knowledge to others are enemies of Saraswati: Kerala Guv
To be launched on January 9, 2020, the 'Amma Vodi' scheme intends to provide Rs 15,000 to the mother who send their children to schools. This is aimed at increasing the rate of literacy by preventing parents from sending their children to work to support the family
Amma Vodi scheme: Andhra govt to give Rs 15000 annual aid to beneficiaries
Madavi Kanna Bai
Tribal girl from Telangana bags gold medal in Waterfall Rappelling
Swiggy digital wallet
Swiggy doubles subscription fee to cut losses, mulls new offers for members

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu Governor spoke on the topic 'Vision 2022 : Educating tomorrow's India.' (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2020: Highlights Day 1
A Bharat Bandh called by 10 central trade unions along with different federations is being organised to protest against 'anti-worker policies of the BJP government'. Here are pictures from the 24-hour nationwide strike across India. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Trade union stir against Centre's 'anti-worker policies' partially successful
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp