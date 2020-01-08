Home States Andhra Pradesh

Private bus carrying Ayyaappa devotees rams into APSRTC bus in Chittoor, two dead

The driver of the state-run Road Transport Corporation bus and a passenger in the bus were killed instantly in the mishap.

Accident, Road accident

For representational purposes

TIRUPATI: Two persons were killed and 30 others sustained injuries when two buses collided head-on at Kasipentla village on Putalapattu-Naidupeta highway in Chittoor district on the wee hours on Wednesday.

According to Chandragiri Circle Inspector Ramachandra Reddy, the RTC bus was proceeding towards Chittoor from the pilgrim town of Tirupati when a private travels bus rammed into it at a high speed. The private travels bus carrying Ayyappa devotees from Dindi of Nalgonda district in neighbouring Telangana State was on its return journey from Sabarimala pilgrimage.

The private travels bus driver reportedly lost control over the steering at a high speed and crashed into the RTC bus, police said adding the RTC bus driver Ramesh and another passenger died instantly.

With the impact of the collision, several passengers in both the buses got trapped between the seats of the bus. Police have to use gas cutters to remove the seats and shifted the injured persons to the SV Ruia hospital at Tirupati.

