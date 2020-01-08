Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rayalaseema leaders write to high-powered committee

Forgoing Kurnool as capital city in favour of Hyderabad, when Andhra Pradesh was formed with the merger of Andhra and Hyderabad states in 1956 was the first of the two sacrifices.

Published: 08th January 2020 12:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 12:17 PM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A group of intellectuals and leaders from Greater Rayalaseema region, including former MP Gangula Pratap Reddy, former ministers MV Mysura Reddy, S Sailajananath, Chenga Reddy, former DGPs Anjaneya Reddy, Dinesh Reddy, urged the high-powered committee, constituted by the State government to study the recommendations of GN Rao Committee and Boston Consulting Group (BCG), to advise the government to set up capital city in Rayalaseema.

In a letter to the High Power Committee, they urged the members of the committee to understand the sentiment of the people of Greater Rayalaseema and consider the sacrifices made by the people of the region, before giving their recommendations to the government.

Forgoing Kurnool as capital city in favour of Hyderabad, when Andhra Pradesh was formed with the merger of Andhra and Hyderabad states in 1956 was the first of the two sacrifices. The other sacrifice was parting with about 80,000 acres for construction of Srisailam Reservoir, which acts as a carry-over reservoir for Nagarjuna Sagar, which ensures the prosperity of Krishna delta. Even today, several families, who parted with their lands, are yet to be compensated. Those sacrifices should have a meaning and giving capital to Rayalaseema is the only way to repay them, they said.  

Comments

