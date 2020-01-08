Set up capital in Rayalaseema for all-round growth: RPS convenor

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Rayalaseema Porata Samithi (RPS) convener P Naveen Kumar Reddy has urged the State government to set up the capital in the Rayalaseema region.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, Naveen Kumar Reddy reminded that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy himself hails from Rayalaseema. “For the all-round development of Rayalaseema region, the State government should set up the capital in any of the four districts,” he demanded.

Naveen claimed that the successive governments had done little for the development of the region. He said that there is a large scale unemployment and drinking water scarcity in the region.

He stated that the high-powered committee formed by the government to study the recommendations of GN Rao Committee and Boston Consulting Group (BCG), has only four ministers from Rayalaseema region and the rest are from Andhra region.

He recalled that farmers of Rayalaseema region in the past had given over 80,000 acres of fertile land for the construction of Srisailam project.