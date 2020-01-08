Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Suspended DEO cries foul, says he did nothing wrong

Speaking to TNIE, Sai Ram claimed that he gave posting to another teacher V Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy as per the oral instructions of Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh.

Published: 08th January 2020 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

By K Madhu Sudhakar
Express News Service

KURNOOL: In what appears to be a case of ‘Caught between Devil and the Deep Blue Sea’, District Education Officer M Sai Ram has faced suspension for acting on the alleged oral instructions of a minister. Having learnt about his suspension, his wife suffered cardiac arrest and was hospitalised.

DEO Sai Ram was suspended by Special Chief Secretary B Rajasekhar for failing to implement the GO with regard to posting of teacher S Allabakash as assistant community mobilisation officer (ACMO) in the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) office in Kurnool.

Giving further details, Sai Ram said Allabakash,  a teacher at the ZP high school at Laddagiri in Kodumur mandal, applied to work as the ACMO at the SSA office in Kurnool on deputation citing ill-health.

In his request, Allabakash stated that he was finding it difficult to commute between Kurnool and Laddagiri daily. SSA Assistant Project Coordinator (APC) T Vidyasagar said Allabakash could not do a stressful job at the SSA as he is suffering from a rare ailment. Hence, the APC had preferred appointment of another teacher as ACMO. Bhaskar Reddy who was a teacher at the government high school at B camp in Kurnool city, joined the SSA office as the ACMO on December 28, 2019 on a temporary basis. It was alleged that Kurnool MLA MA Hafeez Khan, who favoured Allabakash, played a key role in the suspension of DEO for ignoring the GO pertaining to appointment of the ACMO.

When contacted, Hafeez Khan said he recommended the name of Allabakash after discussing the matter with higher education officials and also the minister concerned for his appointment as the ACMO in the SSA office on deputation basis, considering his ill-health. The issue was also taken to the notice of the Chief Minister, the MLA said. He alleged that the education officials misled the Collector and the minister in the issue.

