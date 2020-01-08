Home States Andhra Pradesh

Viveka case: Pleas urging CBI probe transferred to single judge bench

The bench of Chief Justice Maheshwari and Justice M Venkataramana transferred the two petitions to the single bench of Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy.

Published: 08th January 2020 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: THE bench of Chief Justice JK Maheswari and Justice M Venkataramana on Tuesday transferred two petitions, seeking Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the murder of former MP YS Vivekananda Reddy, to the single judge bench, which is hearing a similar petition. Earlier, petitions were filed by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (as the Opposition leader) and Soubhagyamma (wife of Vivekananda Reddy) seeking CBI probe into the killing of Vivekananda Reddy. Recently, TDP MLC B Tech Ravi and former minister C Adinarayana Reddy filed petitions before the HC seeking CBI probe into the murder. The bench of Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy is hearing the petitions. The bench of Chief Justice Maheshwari and Justice M Venkataramana transferred the two petitions to the single bench of Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy.

HC asks details of GO on village secretaries

The High Court on Tuesday asked the State Government to file a counter-plea with details of GO No 22, which empowers village and ward secretaries to offer services provided by Mee Seva centers, issued on December 16, 2019. Justice U Durgaprasad Rao issued notices to principal secretaries of IT, Panchayat Raj and Municipal Administration, and Special Commissioner (village secretaries). The case was adjourned for hearing on January 8. MeeSeva Operators Welfare Association president Yugandhar has filed the writ petition in the High Court challenging the GO 22

