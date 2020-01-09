300 more village secretariats to come up in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The government has decided to set up 300 more Village Secretariats in the State, which will generate 3,000 jobs. Apart from this, it has also been decided to fill up 15,971 vacant posts in the existing Village Secretariats.

Reviewing the functioning of the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department on Wednesday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to complete the construction of Village Secretariats and Rythu Bharosa centres at the earliest.

He said the newly appointed volunteers should be entrusted with the task of delivering the social security pensions at the doorstep of the beneficiaries from February.

Jagan made it clear that house site pattas should not be denied to eligible beneficiaries by citing delay in land surveys as an excuse.

The beneficiaries of housing scheme should be identified through field-level verification, he said.

Jagan underlined the need for construction of mini-godowns in rural areas to enable farmers to store their produce till they get remunerative price.

The officials informed him that since there was adequate rainfall this year, the agricultural operations could be completed by March.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the development works taken in villages under the MGNREGA and also construction of compound walls and creation of basic amenities in schools under the Nadu-Nedu programme and the water grid works.

The officials also informed the Chief Minister that the State is poised to achieve the set targets in implementation of MGNREGA.