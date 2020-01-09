Home States Andhra Pradesh

527 arrested under one week in Andhra Pradesh for holding cockfights: Collector

Between January 1 and January 7, police registered 490 cases and arrested 527 persons, besides seizing Rs 5.57 lakh, eight motorcycles, 23 roosters and three rooster knives from them. 

Published: 09th January 2020 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2020 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ahead of Sankranti festivities, District Collector A Md Imtiaz said the administration has identified nine locations where arrangements were being made for cockfights.

The organisers were warned to stop them, failing which criminal action would be initiated against them. 

The collector held a review meeting on Wednesday and took stock of the preparations to prevent gambling and violence in the name of cockfights. Speaking on the occasion, he noted that organising cockfights attracts criminal charges under section 10 of Andhra Pradesh Gaming Act and section 34 of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Between January 1 and January 7, police registered 490 cases and arrested 527 persons, besides seizing Rs 5.57 lakh, eight motorcycles, 23 roosters and three rooster knives from them. 

 “We will keep a close watch till the conclusion of the festival. Section 144 has been put in place from January 5. Locations, where cockfights could be organised, have been identified across the district.

"The revenue teams will submit a daily vigilance report on the same,” the collector noted. District additional superintendent of police M Sattibabu said 821 cases were registered in December under various sections of AP Gaming Act, 1974. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh cockfights
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at ThinkEdu conclave. (Photo | EPS)
Those who deny knowledge to others are enemies of Saraswati: Kerala Guv
To be launched on January 9, 2020, the 'Amma Vodi' scheme intends to provide Rs 15,000 to the mother who send their children to schools. This is aimed at increasing the rate of literacy by preventing parents from sending their children to work to support the family
Amma Vodi scheme: Andhra govt to give Rs 15000 annual aid to beneficiaries
Madavi Kanna Bai
Tribal girl from Telangana bags gold medal in Waterfall Rappelling
Swiggy digital wallet
Swiggy doubles subscription fee to cut losses, mulls new offers for members

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP and former minister Subramanian Swamy at the ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India is already a Hindu Rashtra: Subramanian Swamy
Deepika Padukone visits JNU during protest. (Photo | Twitter)
Deepika Padukone stands in solidarity with JNU students attacked
Gallery
Rajinikanth fans celebrating the release of 'Darbar' movie by cutting a cake in front of theater in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
IN PICS | 'Darbar' fever grips Thalaivar fans across Tamil Nadu, here's how they celebrated
With clubs like Manchester United, Inter Milan and Juventus hellbent on bringing fresh legs to the squad when the window opens, most of these players are likely to make a switch.
From Mesut Ozil to Ivan Rakitic, here are Europe's top January transfer targets | Wilfred Zaha, Christian Eriksen and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp