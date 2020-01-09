Home States Andhra Pradesh

Acid test for Andhra Pradesh CM as local bodies to go to polls in February after HC nod

As per the schedule, MPTC and ZPTC elections need to be completed by February 15 and panchayat polls by March 3.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State Election Commission is set to conduct the elections to MPTCs and ZPTCs and panchayats in the next two months as the High Court gave clearance for the local body polls. 

The SEC said the MPTC and ZPTC elections will be conducted first and the panchayat polls next as per the direction of the High Court.

Speaking to TNIE, an SEC official said, “Making arrangements for MPTC and ZPTC elections is a herculean task compared to panchayat polls which are apolitical. We can complete the printing of ballot papers well in advance as there is no need for printing the party symbols and the names of candidates.

"All we have to do is printing only symbols not related to any political party and allocating them to the candidates in the fray. So we can complete the process well in advance.”

NOTA will be introduced for the first time in the local body polls, he added. Political analysts say Jagan who came to power with a massive mandate last year, will face the acid test in the form of local body elections.

Poll schedule

Jan 17:  Release of notification for ZPTC and MPTC elections 
Feb 15: The deadline for completion of elections 
7 am to 5 pm- Polling timings
Votes to be counted two days after the completion of second phase polling
Feb  10: Declaration of results
February 8: Release of notification for panchayat elections 
3 phase elections with a gap of three days  
7 am to 1 noon- Polling timings counting to be held on the same day and results to be announced
March 3  - The deadline for completion of elections 
January 10 - Meeting to review local body election preparations

