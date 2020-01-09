Home States Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati farmers observe bandh

Later in the evening, tension prevailed in Thullur with police taking some women protesting against the three capital proposal into their custody.

A farmer fainted while protesting under the hot sun at Mandadam on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The bandh call given by farmers, who asked schools and businesses in all 29 capital region villages to remain shut on Wednesday, evoked a mixed response.

The indefinite strike of the farmers protesting against the proposal to shift the capital from Amaravati continued on Wednesday as the protestors were seen staging sit-ins in Mandadam, Velagapudi, Thullur, Uddandarayunipalem and Yerrabalem.

Following the call given by capital farmers’ joint action committee (JAC) to observe ‘sakala janula samme’ as part of intensifying the pressure on State government to rollback its proposal to split the capital with Amaravati as legislative capital, Vizag as executive capital and Kurnool as judicial capital, farmers demanded traders to shut establishments sparing those related to emergency services.

Meanwhile, scores of villagers, including youngsters and women, reached ‘deeksha’ camps in their respective villages in the morning. They also staged a sit-in protest at the national highway near Mangalagiri.

“It’s nothing but insulting the farmers. When 10 farmers who were protesting for the last 22 days died after suffering cardiac arrest, no YSRC leader offered condolences to their families.

"With our votes, Jagan came to power and now he has left us in deep pain. We did a mistake by voting for the YSRC,” Mandadam villagers rued.

Protestor dies after cardiac arrest
 

A 68-year-old man who took part in the ongoing protests against the proposal to shift the capital to Visakhapatnam died after suffering cardiac arrest at Krishnayapalem in Mangalagiri mandal on Wednesday morning.

Addepalli Krupanandam had been protesting for the last 22 days and was sick for the last two days. He had reportedly given his half-acre land under the land pooling scheme for the capital construction.

Telugu Desam national general secretary Nara Lokesh and MP Galla Jaydev expressed grief over the death of Krupanandam. Lokesh demanded that the government respond on farmers’ deaths and asked them to give permission for peaceful agitations.  On Tuesday’s incident, he alleged Government Whip Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy had provoked the farmers

Women detained

Some women protesting against the three-capital cities proposal in Thullur of Amaravati region were taken into police custody on Wednesday.

