Andhra CM launches 'Amma Vodi' scheme in Chittoor district

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released Rs 6,318 crore for the scheme, under which 42,12,186 mothers of the school-going children will get Rs 15,000 credited to their respective accounts.

Published: 09th January 2020 05:36 PM

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing the meeting at PVKN grounds in Chittoor on Thursday

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing the meeting at PVKN grounds in Chittoor on Thursday. (Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: Ushering in new reforms in the education sector in Andhra Pradesh with an objective to arrest the school drop out rate and at the same time lend a helping hand to mothers from poor families, so they could send their children to schools sans worries, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the ‘Amma Vodi’ scheme in Chittoor district on Thursday.

He released Rs 6,318 crore for the scheme, under which 42,12,186 mothers of the school-going children will get Rs 15,000 credited to their respective accounts. The scheme will benefit 81,72,224 school and college students.  Registration under the scheme extended till February 9 so those who could not get enrolled despite eligibility can avail the scheme.

Addressing the large public gathering on the occasion, the Chief Minister dedicated the scheme to the school children and their mothers and said it is the first step taken to reform the education system in the state.

 “Every child starts learning from the lap of the mother and the mother strives to provide them with the best despite hurdles in the way and does not hesitate to make any sacrifice for their future. Every mother dreams of educating her children but is stuck in a dilemma as her economic status becomes a stumbling block. Amma Vodi scheme is meant to remove that stumbling block,” he said explaining the objective behind the scheme.

Citing Article  21-A (Fundamental Right to Education), Jagan said perhaps it could not be effectively implemented for three reasons - economic status of the poor families, conditions in the schools and hungry stomachs. “All these factors have to be taken care of to ensure the fundamental right of education to children and equip them to face future challenges at the global level. Amma Vodi scheme is first step in that direction. Though we promised the scheme for only up to X class students in our election manifesto, today we have extended it to even intermediate students,” he said and assured the mothers that their accounts will be unencumbered and the amount credited will not be adjusted by the bankers for old debts if any.

“This year, to ensure trust among people, we have exempted 75 per cent attendance in schools, but from next year it is mandatory,” he clarified. On the occasion, he also appealed to people to become partners in the maintenance of the schools and give Rs 1000 of the Rs 15,000 they get for the purpose.

Stating English medium in government schools as another education reform, Jagan asked the people if they want it or not. When there was loud ‘yes’ from the public, he said let Chandrababu Naidu and an actor questioning it hear the public desire. “From the next academic year English Medium will be introduced from class I to VI and in every subsequent year, it will be introduced in remaining classes. After four years, our children will be able to write board exams in English sans worries,” he explained. Telugu will be a mandatory subject and teachers will be trained in English medium teaching, he added.

The Chief Minister also announced a change in the mid-day meals menu describing it as another reform to keep the children attracted to schools and at the same time provide them nutritious foods. “Let them not feel bored with the same type of lunch served to them every day,” he said and added that though it puts an additional burden of  Rs 200 crore, it will be implemented with a smile. He also announced enhancement Mid-Day Meals Aya salaries to Rs 3000 per month, which will put an additional burden of Rs 160 crore.

“Mana Badi - Nadu-Nedu is another reform being introduced to change government schools. In the next three years, the infrastructure in those schools will be completely changed for the better. This year it will be taken up in 15,715 schools out of 45,000 government schools in the state,” he explained.

Expressing concern over the Gross Enrollment Rate in Higher Education in AP being at 23 per cent, Jagan observed that it was due to poor not being able to afford the costly education. “To change it, we are introducing Jagananna Viya Deevena - total fee reimbursement to all SC, ST, BC EBC, Minority and economically poor in upper castes. Further, Under Jaganana Vasathi Deevena, Rs 20,000 per year will be provided in two instalments for them,” he elaborated.

TAGS
Amma Vodi scheme Chittoot district Andhra Pradesh school drop out rate
