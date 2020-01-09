Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh fishermen thank CM Jagan for release, Rs 5 lakh gift 

 Happiness of the 20 fishermen, who were released from Pakistan jail, knew no bounds when they met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli on Wednesday.

Fishermen released from Pakistan jail at Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s residence in Tadepalli after meeting him on Wednesday.

Fishermen released from Pakistan jail at Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s residence in Tadepalli after meeting him on Wednesday. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

Not just for coming back to the State after spending 15 months in Pakistan jail, the fishermen were happy as they got a surprise gift from Jagan — Rs 5 lakh financial aid for them to start life anew. 

When the fishermen entered the CM’s chambers along with Fisheries Minister Mopidevi Venkataramana Rao, Jagan welcomed and interacted with them personally. Jagan consoled them and asked about their whereabouts.

The 20 fishermen conveyed their gratitude to Jagan for keeping his poll promise of bringing them back.

“It’s a second birth for all of us.  We will be indebted to CM Jagan for reuniting us with our families,” said fisherman  Mailapalli Guruvulu. In November 2018, as many as 21 fishermen from Andhra Pradesh and one from Assam were detained by Pakistan maritime agencies for allegedly entering their territorial waters.  

Recalling the fateful day, 18-year-old Narsing from Tippalavalasa village of Vizianagaram said 22 fishermen in four boats went for a hunt in the Arabian Sea from Veraval Port in Gir Somnath district in Gujarat. Due to heavy winds, they lost control of the boat.

“When we were waiting for the sea to settle after dropping the anchor, two Navy boats were seen approaching us. But to our shock, we found that the boats belong to Pakistan Navy. We didn’t know that we ventured into Pakistan territory.

The Pakistan Navy officials collected details from us and handed us over to police. Two days later, they produced us before a court which sent us to Malir district jail in Landhi town, Karachi,” Narsing said.

Recalling horrendous incidents faced in Pakistan jail for the past 15 months, he said that the Pakistan Navy and police treated them inhumanely and they didn’t even get sufficient food in the jail.

“I was 17 when they arrested me. Now I’m 18. We spent sleepless nights in the jail thinking of our families. They have beaten us for no reason,” Narsing said with tears in his eyes. 

Another fisherman Badi Appanna said that the fishermen from India were being treated harshly in Pakistan jails.

“While some were told to clean toilets in jail, the remaining used to clean the jail,” he recalls.

 “We requested Jagan to build fishing points in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam so that no fishermen will face the pain in future,” Appana said.

