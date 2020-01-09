Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh government sanctions Rs 180 crore for salaries

The minister signed the file approving the same on Wednesday and a government order has also been issued to this effect.

Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said that the government has given administrative sanction for the release of Rs 180 crore to be paid towards salaries of ward secretariat employees in the State.

According to the minister’s statement, the money will be paid as salaries to 38,420 employees of 3,842 ward secretariats.

The salaries will be released from the funds available under head account 010, which is used to pay the salaries of other government employees, the minister noted.In another statement, the minister claimed that the department was able to salvage Rs 44.38 crore by opting for reverse tendering for housing units, to be built for the poor in Anantapur and Kurnool districts. 

Reverse bidding was held for 7,872 units of houses, 2,544 units in Kurnool and 5,328 units in Anantapur districts on Wednesday with a cumulative value of Rs 403.35 crore. 

After the reverse auction, DEC Infrastructure Projects Ltd and DS Max Properties Pvt Ltd emerged as lowest bidders for packages in Kurnool and Anantapur district respectively.

 Each of them quoted 11 per cent less than the initial value, resulting in a cumulative saving of Rs 44.38 crore, Botcha explained.“So far, in 11 phases of reverse tendering for 58,656 housing units, we saved Rs 361.31 crore of public money,” Botcha said.

