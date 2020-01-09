Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan felicitated Chess grandmaster Koneru Humpy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan felicitated Indian chess grandmaster Koneru Humpy at Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

She was felicitated for her recent achievement of winning the women’s World Rapid Chess Championship 2019 held in Moscow, Russia.

The governor said, “The entire country is proud of Humpy’s achievement. She expressed her talent since a very young age and she proved it by winning three gold medals in World Youth Chess Championship. She was also the youngest woman to achieve the title of grandmaster in 2002, at the age of 15.”

He wished Humpy success in winning many more such championships in the future and felicitated her by presenting a memento.

An elated Humpy told the media, “I feel happy that I could make my country proud. I hope to win many more such titles in the future.”