Home States Andhra Pradesh

More agri-based industries will come up in Andhra Pradesh: Minister

Aimed at improving the revenue of agriculture and allied sectors, and farmers’ income, the State government is preparing plans for setting up more agriculture-based industries.

Published: 09th January 2020 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2020 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers, Agriculture

For representational purposes. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Aimed at improving the revenue of agriculture and allied sectors, and farmers’ income, the State government is preparing plans for setting up more agriculture-based industries.

Disclosing the details to media persons in the Secretariat on Wednesday, Agriculture Minister K Kannababu and Industries and Commerce Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy asserted that the government will make revolutionary changes in the agriculture sector.

Stating that a task force comprising officials of Agriculture and Industries departments and political leaders was being formed for the purpose, the ministers said the suggestions given by the team for development of agri-industry sector will be taken to the notice of the Chief Minister.

Informing that food parks and clusters will be set up in all districts for marking agriculture products, they said plans were afoot for development of Konaseema coconut and Srikakulam cashew industries so as to export these products.

“Anantapur is known as the fruit bowl of AP. Keeping the same in view, the government will set up a horticulture processing hub for exporting nine kinds of fruits from the district. Steps will also be taken to export vegetables, fish and other products from the State,’’ the ministers told media persons at the Secretariat.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Andhra agriculture
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at ThinkEdu conclave. (Photo | EPS)
Those who deny knowledge to others are enemies of Saraswati: Kerala Guv
To be launched on January 9, 2020, the 'Amma Vodi' scheme intends to provide Rs 15,000 to the mother who send their children to schools. This is aimed at increasing the rate of literacy by preventing parents from sending their children to work to support the family
Amma Vodi scheme: Andhra govt to give Rs 15000 annual aid to beneficiaries
Madavi Kanna Bai
Tribal girl from Telangana bags gold medal in Waterfall Rappelling
Swiggy digital wallet
Swiggy doubles subscription fee to cut losses, mulls new offers for members

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP and former minister Subramanian Swamy at the ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India is already a Hindu Rashtra: Subramanian Swamy
Deepika Padukone visits JNU during protest. (Photo | Twitter)
Deepika Padukone stands in solidarity with JNU students attacked
Gallery
Rajinikanth fans celebrating the release of 'Darbar' movie by cutting a cake in front of theater in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
IN PICS | 'Darbar' fever grips Thalaivar fans across Tamil Nadu, here's how they celebrated
With clubs like Manchester United, Inter Milan and Juventus hellbent on bringing fresh legs to the squad when the window opens, most of these players are likely to make a switch.
From Mesut Ozil to Ivan Rakitic, here are Europe's top January transfer targets | Wilfred Zaha, Christian Eriksen and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp