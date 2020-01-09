More agri-based industries will come up in Andhra Pradesh: Minister

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Aimed at improving the revenue of agriculture and allied sectors, and farmers’ income, the State government is preparing plans for setting up more agriculture-based industries.

Disclosing the details to media persons in the Secretariat on Wednesday, Agriculture Minister K Kannababu and Industries and Commerce Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy asserted that the government will make revolutionary changes in the agriculture sector.

Stating that a task force comprising officials of Agriculture and Industries departments and political leaders was being formed for the purpose, the ministers said the suggestions given by the team for development of agri-industry sector will be taken to the notice of the Chief Minister.

Informing that food parks and clusters will be set up in all districts for marking agriculture products, they said plans were afoot for development of Konaseema coconut and Srikakulam cashew industries so as to export these products.

“Anantapur is known as the fruit bowl of AP. Keeping the same in view, the government will set up a horticulture processing hub for exporting nine kinds of fruits from the district. Steps will also be taken to export vegetables, fish and other products from the State,’’ the ministers told media persons at the Secretariat.