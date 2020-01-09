Nine centres for JEE Mains

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As many as 13,750 students will appear for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains online examination in Guntur on Monday for securing admission to Indian Institute of Technology or securing a bachelor’s degree in architecture from various engineering colleges across the country.

The Union Ministry of Human Resources Development has entrusted the responsibility of conducting JEE to the National Testing Agency with technical support of Tata consultancy services (TCS) on Monday in two shifts from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm.

The organisers have made arrangements in nine centres such as, KITS Engineering College, St Mary’s Women’s Engineering College, Priyadarshini Institute of Management and Balaji Institute of Engineering and Technology.