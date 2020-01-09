Police thwart bus yatra of Amaravati JAC  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tension prevailed at Benz Circle in the city when police took Opposition Leader and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, party’s national general secretary Nara Lokesh and other TDP and JAC leaders into preventive custody to prevent them from taking out a rally to Autonagar on Wednesday night against the move to shift the State capital from Amaravati.

It all started with the police stopping the five buses which the Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi planned to flag off as part of its State-wide yatra to mobilise people’s support against the YSRC government’s three-capital proposal.

Citing that the bus yatra did not have permission from the RTA and police, cops stopped the vehicles at Autonagar.

At the same time, Naidu and other political and JAC leaders inaugurated the new JAC office at Benz Circle and waiting for the buses to come there to flag off the yatra.

Having learnt that the buses were stopped, Naidu and others decided to take out a padayatra to Autonagar denouncing the prevention of yatra by the government.

The police stopped them outside the JAC office prompting Naidu and others to stage a sit-in on the main road leading to a massive traffic jam.

More number of TDP activists joined the protest.Demanding that the police permit the bus yatra, Naidu said, “You cannot suppress the people’s movement. We are protesting peacefully.”

The TDP chief asked the police under what law they were preventing the bus yatra. Police officials tried to convince Naidu and other TDP leaders to leave the place. When they did not budge, the TDP leaders were bundled into a police vehicle.

When the police tried to shift Naidu and others from the place after dispersing the agitators by using mild force, the keys of the vehicle were not found and the vehicle was made to halt at the place for nearly half-an-hour.

In the meantime, more number of TDP activists and others gathered at Benz Circle leading to mounting tension.

Though the police tried to shift Naidu and others to another vehicle, they later started the vehicle by an alternative method of joining the circuit wires.

The police shifted the TDP leaders to Naidu’s residence at Karakatta and released them. Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and others condemned the arrest of TDP activists and protests were staged in the capital region Amaravati.

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita came out strongly against Naidu and described him as an ‘anti-social force’ and a ‘man with violent tendency.’

“Naidu had intentionally created a law and order problem at Benz Circle by gathering his henchmen. The TDP chief is trying to create unrest in Vijayawada and Guntur over Amaravati only to save the lands of his benamis in the capital region and for political gains. He is trying to foster goonda raj in the region with his unruly behaviour,” she said.

Naidu seeks referendum on capital shift plan

Stating that he will not have any objection on shifting of capital from Amaravati if the proposal is accepted by the five crore people of the State, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has challenged the government to go for a referendum on the issue and said the government can change it if people want so. Otherwise, go for election asking votes on the capital shifting proposal, he demanded.

