Saradha Peetham seer visits Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham Uttaradhikari Swathamanandendra Saraswathi has blessed devotees during his recent four-day visit to Guntur. As part of his tour, he visited several temples and performed special pujas.

He urged the devotees to keep temple premises clean and green, which will lead to more people frequent to temples and spread the message of Hindu dharma.

Housing Minister Cherukuvada Ranganadh Raju called on him and requested him to visit East Godavari district.

The Sarada Peetham seer welcomed the invite and said he would visit the district from January 30 to February 3.

He visited the residence of Jupudi Ranga Raju, chairman of Hindu Pharmacy College and BJP state legal convenor, at Railpet on Sunday.