Telangana man held for posing as IPS officer in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: A man was taken into custody here on Wednesday for allegedly posing as an IPS officer in order to secure darshan tickets.

Tirumala Deputy Superintendent of Police T Prabhakar Babu said that a man named S Arun Kumar Pandu, a resident of Khammam who claimed to be a director of the Handlooms and Textiles Department of the government of Telangana as well as the in-charge of the department in AP, had applied for darshan tickets.

However, TTD vigilance sleuths grew suspicious about the identity card, and alerted the local police who immediately took him into custody for questioning.