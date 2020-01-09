Home States Andhra Pradesh

Three-year-old dies after manja thread slits his throat in Andhra Pradesh

A 3-year-old boy died after manja thread of a kite slit his throat while he was going on his father's motorcycle in the city on Monday.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A 3-year-old boy died after manja thread of a kite slit his throat while he was going on his father’s motorcycle in the city on Monday.

According to police, the victim, Kaushik, sat on the fuel tank of the motorcycle while his father Talakondapati Durga Rao was driving the vehicle from Donka Road to Lanchester Road in the city, and brother Soma Aditya was pillion riding. 

One end of the manja got entangled around his neck while the other end stuck to an electric pole, slitting his throat. But Durga Rao failed to notice it and the motorcycle travelled a little distance from the spot.  

Passersby who saw blood oozing from the boy’s neck, alerted Durga Rao. Kaushik was immediately taken to a nearby private hospital.

After being given first aid, the boy was shifted to the Government General Hospital. As his condition had deteriorated by then due to loss of blood, the boy died on the way. Durga Rao, a resident of Donka Road,  is a recovery agent in a private bank.

The mishap occurred while he was taking his sons Kaushik and Aditya to his relatives’ house. Lalapet police registered a case. 

‘No kite flying’
Inspector Sk Theresa Feroz who visited the spot, said no kite was flying when the mishap took place. But the manja thread got entangled to the electric pole, leading to the death of the 3-year-old boy.   

