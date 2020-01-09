Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two arrested for attack on YSRC MLA

The arrested have been identified as Vommineni Ramu of Tadikonda and Somavarapu Prakash of Chinakakani.

Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu and other TDP leaders being taken into custody by police during a protest at Benz Circle in Vijayawada on Wednesday night.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after the attack on Macherla MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy, Mangalgiri Rural police on Wednesday took two persons into custody.

Police said a manhunt is on to nab another accused. 

The arrested have been identified as Vommineni Ramu of Tadikonda and Somavarapu Prakash of Chinakakani.  

Guntur Urban SP PHD Ramakrishna said they have identified 20 persons involved in the attack on Ramakrishna Reddy with the help of video clips. 

The NH-16 blockade by the Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi Joint Action Committee (JAC) against the three-capital proposal of the YSRC government turned violent on Tuesday and MLA Ramakrishna Reddy’s car was attacked by protesters at Chinakakani village when he was on his way to Tadepalli. 

Guntur Range IG Vineet Brijlal stated that anti-social elements in the guise of farmers were creating unrest in the capital villages by provoking them. 

He also warned of initiating stern action against those creating tension in capital villages. Bring situation under control, CM tells DGP Director General of Police (DGP) D Gautam Sawang met Chief Minister (CM) YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and explained the prevailing situation in the capital region villages.

It is learnt that the Chief Minister directed the DGP to file cases against those who attacked the MLA and bring the situation in the capital region under control.

