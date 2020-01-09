YSRC MLAs should resign, says JAC

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Amaravati Vidyardhi and Yuvajana Sangam joint action committee (JAC) staged a protest at Ambedkar Statue Centre in Guntur on Sunday, demanding that the State government consider Amaravati to be the sole State capital.

The union leaders protested by covering their eyes with black ribbons. JAC coordinator M Subba Rao alleged that the YSRC government is trying to divide people of the State on the basis of region by naming three-capitals.

He asked YSRC MLAs of Guntur and Krishna districts to tender their resignations instead of supporting Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s decision.

Telugu Yuvata district general secretary R Saikrishna demanded that the government withdraw cases filed against the farmers who were arrested in December.