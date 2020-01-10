3,272 polling booths for ZPTC, MPTC elections

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur District Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar said that 3,272 booths will be set up in 57 mandals to conduct Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) elections.

Addressing the media, he said the district administration will make all arrangements for the smooth conduct of elections as per the directions of the State Election Commission, adding, that the election schedule will be announced soon.

Reservations for ZPTC and MPTC seats will be based on the 2011 population census. As per the announcement, four seats have been reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs), 13 for Scheduled Castes (SCs), 11 for Backward Classes (BCs) and 15 for women for the MPTC polls. For ZPTC elections, the reservation is as follows, three for STs, 13 SCs, 13 BCs and 14 for women.

The Collector directed the revenue divisional officers, to visit every polling booth in their limits.