APERC to look into issue of towers on farmlands

VIJAYAWADA: Chairperson of Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) Justice CV Nagarjuna Reddy has said that the commission would give special attention to the issues raised by farmers/landowners regarding compensation given for setting up power distribution towers on their lands.

The chairperson noted that even though the issue of land compensation was not under the commission’s purview, it would work towards resolving the problem.

Speaking at a public hearing held on Annual Revenue Requirement (ARR) and Retail Supply Tariff (RST), proposed by the State power utilities, here on Thursday, Justice Nagarjuna Reddy said the commission was mulling convening a meeting with all district collectors regarding the payment of compensation to landholders in whose land huge transmission towers would be erected.

“We have received several suggestions and objections on the proposed ARR and RST. We will take all of them into consideration before finalising them. While protecting the interests of the consumers is one duty of the commission, it also has to ensure financial sustainability of power utilities. Only then, the State can achieve progress in power sector. We are working towards achieving both,” he explained.

He also said that public hearings were scheduled in Kadapa and Tirupati on Friday and Saturday respectively.

