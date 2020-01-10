Home States Andhra Pradesh

Capital decision will be ryot-friendly: Botcha   

Says promises made to farmers will be fulfilled; govt will develop capital as per State’s needs, its financial capacity

Published: 10th January 2020 09:44 AM

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Indirectly hinting that the State government is contemplating either returning the lands procured for capital Amaravati or doling out additional compensation, if asked by Amaravati farmers, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister Botcha Satyanarayana has said that the YSRC government will also consider if the farmers change their decision with respect to taking developed returnable plots. He added that only a decision acceptable and favourable to the farmers would be taken as his government is a pro-farmer one.

Addressing media here on Thursday, the minister said, “As a minister responsible for the capital region and as per the responsibility entrusted upon me by the Chief Minister, I am reiterating that we are committed to honour all the promises made to the farmers by the previous State government. We will give developed plots as promised. In case, the farmers change their decision and inform us, we will consider it. We will take a decision which is acceptable to the farmers. We are a pro-farmer government. We won’t take a decision which would affect even one farmer adversely.”

He, however, did not elaborate what he meant by farmers changing their decision. It may be recalled that Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, a few weeks ago, opined that the damage done to the fertile lands could be undone and returned to the farmers.
Satyanarayana observed that there would be no loss if the Secretariat was relocated as per the suggestion made by various committees constituted by the YSRC government.

“What is the advantage of having the Secretariat here or what would be the disadvantage of moving it there (Visakhapatnam)? The farmers will agitate even if the committee suggests shifting the Assembly and retaining  the Secretariat here,” he noted.

The government, as per the needs of the State and its financial capacity and government’s priorities, will develop the capital. To a query if the State would seek assistance from the Centre for capital development, the minister said, “Our government is preparing a report to submit to the Centre. We will request financial support then.”

Botcha slammed TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for “misleading people”.He appealed to the capital farmers not to fall into Naidu’s ‘trap’. He also slammed Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, who is scheduled to undertake a ‘long march’ against the three-capital proposal.

