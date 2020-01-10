Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra: Commission tells colleges to submit fee proposal

The submissions can be made between January 27 and February 29 before 5 pm. Post this, fees will be announced based on accommodation facilities available in colleges.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Higher Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission (APHERMC) has directed colleges to submit their fee proposal within a week for the block period  of 2020-21 and 2022-23.

“Those institutions which do not submit fee proposals or respond at all shall not be permitted to collect any fee for the said block period,” said APHERMC chairperson Justice V Eswaraiah.

These proposals will be used to fix fees for UG and PG courses of medicine, Ayush, paramedical and nursing programmes. The management of all private un-aided professional institutions in the State have been directed to submit the relevant data along with their audited financial statements for the years 2017-18 and 2018-19, in the presribed schedules as per the guidelines available on APHERMC website (http://aphermc.ap.gov.in).

The submissions can be made between January 27 and February 29 before 5 pm. Post this, fees will be announced based on accommodation facilities available in colleges.

Further, informing about the recent inspections conducted in the colleges across the State, he said that several irregularities have been found.  

“We got many complaints regarding wrong fee collection methods adopted by the colleges. The institutions are entitled to collect the tuition fee and are not supposed to collect any other amount under the guise of any category, whatsoever,” he said.

However, it was found that the educational institutions have been collecting excess money from students at the time of admissions for the second, third and fourth year under the affiliation fee category, which ideally should be collected only at the time of admissions into the first year.

Meanwhile, the commission has released a website (grievanceaphermc@gmail.com) and a contact number (08645 274445) to solve the problems of the students.

