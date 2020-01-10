Home States Andhra Pradesh

Disproportionate assets case: Jagan to appear in court today

Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will appear before the Special CBI Court at Hyderabad on Friday in the alleged disproportionate assets case. His appearance before the court has gained significance since it is for the first time he appears after he became the Chief Minister.

According to sources, the AP government has already informed the Telangana police about Jagan’s visit to Hyderabad and the latter has made necessary security arrangements at the CBI court. On Friday, Jagan will leave Gannavaram airport at 9.30 am and will reach Begumpet airport at about 10.10 am. He will appear before the court at 10.30 am and he is expected to stay till 2 pm in the court and will return to Gannavaram at 2.20 pm.

On Jan 3, the CBI Court has made it clear that Jagan and YSRC RS member V Vijaya Sai Reddy should appear before it on Jan 10 in the alleged disproportionate assets case. Pursuant to the court direction, Jagan will now appear in the CBI court in the case.

Leaders like J Jayalalithaa, Madhu Koda, Lallu Prasad Yadav and several others have also appeared in the courts in their respective cases.

Jagan, who became AP Chief Minister in May this year, has been filing interim applications before the CBI court on every date of case hearing seeking exemption from appearance, and the court took such applications into consideration and dispensed with his appearance till date. 

