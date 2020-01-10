Five held for gangrape and murder of woman in Andhra

By Express News Service

NELLORE: A surgical blade seized from the crime scene helped the police team nab the five culprits involved in the rape and murder of a 30-year-old woman with Down syndrome, at Chavatapalem in Gudur mandal. The accused were identified as D Sai Sivakumar (19), G Venkatesh (24), M Sanath (24), S Vinod (22) and C Lakshmaiah (26) of Chavatapalem. The incident happened on January 5 but came to light on January 6 after the family found the victim’s body in an abandoned building.

Addressing the media, Gudur rural Circle Inspector K Ramakrishna Reddy said the accused are jobless and addicted to bad habits. The victim came to a shop to buy groceries on January 5. Spotting the lonely woman, one of the accused Sai made advances towards her. When the victim rejected the same, Sai, along with four others, in an inebriated condition surrounded her.

When the victim tried to escape, Sai hit her on the head with a rod. Later, they took her to an abandoned building and raped her. When they realised that the woman was dead, they fled the spot.

When the victim did not return home, her family members began searching for her and found her anklets near an abandoned building. They searched the entire building and found her body.

Based on the complaint filed by the family members, the Gudur rural police registered a case with Cr.No.2/2020 under Sections 341, 342, 376 (2) (L), 376 (D), 302 and 201 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and took up investigation.

A preliminary post-mortem conducted by the Nellore Government Hospital confirmed that the woman was raped. A closer examination of her skull revealed that she was bludgeoned to death with a rod.

The CI said, “We found a surgical blade at the crime scene. During inquiry, we learnt that one of the accused used to possess it. Acting on a tip-off, the police team nabbed the accused at Kondagunta railway station on Thursday.”

