Former TDP MLA takes out rally in Tenali, arrested

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Tension gripped Tenali on Thursday, due to Maha Padayatra by former TDP MLA Alapati Rajendra Prasad demanding continuation of Amaravati as the sole State capital.

Answering a call for protest given by Amaravati Political Joint Action Committee (JAC), Rajendra Prasad started a rally from Tenali to Velagapudi with leaders and activists but police foiled the bid near Kancherlapalem, resulting in a clash between them and the protestors.Consequently, the police arrested the former MLA and few other leaders.

Prasad alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is trying to create differences between people belonging to different regions and communities by proposing three capitals for the State.

“Though our march was peaceful, the police put an end to it. It seems they are working as per the directions of the State government.”

Leaders A Jayalakhsmi, Kami Reddy, Khuddus, K Chandramohan, P Ravikishore, M Hari Prasad, K Ramadevi, and others participated.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) K Srilakshmi, Circle Inspectors (CIs) A Ashok Kumar, B Srinivasa Rao, M Rajesh Kumar and other police officials put an end to the protest rally.