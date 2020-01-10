Permission denied for pro-Amaravati protests

By Express News Service

GUNTUR/VIJAYAWADA: Police of both Guntur district and Vijayawada Police Commissionerate have denied permission for the protests announced by the Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi on Friday.

The Samithi and various joint action committees (JACs) have proposed to take out rallies from Uddandayunipalem in Amaravati to Goddess Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada and also one on Bandar Road in Vijayawada.

Guntur district rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Ch Vijaya Rao denied permission to women for conducting a rally demanding the continuation of the capital city at Amaravati. He said Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code and 30 of the Police Act are in force in the district to maintain law and order and any one violating these orders will be booked.

Meanwhile, Vijayawada City Police Commissioner Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao also denied permission to the proposed rally on Bandar Road claiming it would create traffic problems.With flyover works going on at Benz Circle, the rally might lead to severe traffic congestion, he said. He also asked people not to participate in the rally in violation of law.