Anti-CAA protestors harass right-wing leader in Tenali

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The police filed a case against anti-CAA protestors who tried to close a shop belonging to the RSS State pracharak in Tenali on Wednesday.

According to reports, a Muslim group was conducting a rally in Tenali demanding repeal of CAA and requested shop owners to close their shops in support of their protest.

However, a shop owner named A Srinivasa Rao, who is also the RSS State pracharak refrained from doing so. Angry, the protestors forcibly tried to close his shop.

On being informed, police reached the spot and dispersed the protestors.Later, A Srinivasa Rao filed a police complaint with Tenali II Town police and investigation is underway.

BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana reached Tenali to support Srinivasa Rao and said that the purpose of the Act is to ensure wellbeing of minorities.

“Action should be taken against those who forcibly tried to close the shop.”