Home States Andhra Pradesh

Revenue official caught accepting Rs 27K bribe in Andhra

Demanded that his palm be greased for issuing clearance copy of victim’s land; nabbed by ACB sleuths

Published: 10th January 2020 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2020 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Bribery

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths caught the chain man (the person who works with a surveyor to measure distances) of Sattenapalli mandal revenue department red-handed on Thursday, while accepting Rs 27,000 bribe.

According to reports, the complainant Syama Suresh Reddy of Sattenapalli had purchased a plot under survey number 41/1A at Gayatri Nagar in 2012. However, the revenue department sent him a notice claiming that a significant portion of his land falls under  Nagarjuna Sagar Project Canal limits according to the provisions of Non-Agriculture Land Assessment (NALA) Act.

So, Syama Suresh submitted a petition to the District Collector during Spandana programme claiming clearance copy and the latter directed the revenue department of Sattenapalli to take necessary action. As per the directions of the Collector, Suresh met with surveyor M Raju to air his grievance.

However, Raju denied to give a copy of the measurement book and demanded Rs 15,000 to issue a copy. Further, he deputed the work to chain man Chitharanjan, but he demanded Rs 12,000 additional bribe to give a copy. A miffed Suresh Reddy filed a complaint through 11440 grievance cell and issue was brought to notice of the ACB officials.

The complainant told the ACB officials that he applied for a bank loan by producing the housing site papers, for higher studies of his son but the bankers denied because of the land’s disputed state. Consequently, he approached the revenue department for a clearance copy to get the loan but they demanded bribe of Rs 27,000. Hence, he filed a complaint at the grievance cell for action against them.  

ACB Additional Superintendent of Police A Suresh Babu caught the chain man while accepting bribe at the revenue department office. The sleuths also filed a case against surveyor M Raju for demanding bribe from the complainant.

Bankers deny load due to land’s disputed condition
The complainant told the ACB officials that he applied for a bank loan by producing the housing site papers, for higher studies of his son but the bankers denied because of the land’s disputed state. Consequently, He approached the revenue department for a clearance copy to get the loan but they demanded bribe amount of Rs 27,000. Hence, he filed a complaint at the grievance cell for action against them

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
BJP MP and former minister Subramanian Swamy at the ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India is already a Hindu Rashtra: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut
Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot during ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
We cannot go on about $5 trillion economy when people are still dying of hunger: Sachin Pilot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Big Debate: New India - More Divided or United?
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
Informed people are standing with terrorist supporters: Smriti Irani
Gallery
TNIE Group Chairman Manoj Kumar Sonthalia (R) and Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla offer a memento to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami as Union Minister Smriti Irani ahead of the first ThinkEdu Awards 2020 presentation ceremony. CM Edappadi on Thursday gave away TNIE's ThinkEdu Awards to 24 private colleges across the State and the higher education department for consistent efforts in providing quality education. (Photo | EPS)
TNIE's ThinkEdu Awards 2020
Rajinikanth fans celebrating the release of 'Darbar' movie by cutting a cake in front of theater in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
IN PICS | 'Darbar' fever grips Thalaivar fans across Tamil Nadu, here's how they celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp