Revenue official caught accepting Rs 27K bribe in Andhra

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths caught the chain man (the person who works with a surveyor to measure distances) of Sattenapalli mandal revenue department red-handed on Thursday, while accepting Rs 27,000 bribe.

According to reports, the complainant Syama Suresh Reddy of Sattenapalli had purchased a plot under survey number 41/1A at Gayatri Nagar in 2012. However, the revenue department sent him a notice claiming that a significant portion of his land falls under Nagarjuna Sagar Project Canal limits according to the provisions of Non-Agriculture Land Assessment (NALA) Act.

So, Syama Suresh submitted a petition to the District Collector during Spandana programme claiming clearance copy and the latter directed the revenue department of Sattenapalli to take necessary action. As per the directions of the Collector, Suresh met with surveyor M Raju to air his grievance.

However, Raju denied to give a copy of the measurement book and demanded Rs 15,000 to issue a copy. Further, he deputed the work to chain man Chitharanjan, but he demanded Rs 12,000 additional bribe to give a copy. A miffed Suresh Reddy filed a complaint through 11440 grievance cell and issue was brought to notice of the ACB officials.

The complainant told the ACB officials that he applied for a bank loan by producing the housing site papers, for higher studies of his son but the bankers denied because of the land’s disputed state. Consequently, he approached the revenue department for a clearance copy to get the loan but they demanded bribe of Rs 27,000. Hence, he filed a complaint at the grievance cell for action against them.

ACB Additional Superintendent of Police A Suresh Babu caught the chain man while accepting bribe at the revenue department office. The sleuths also filed a case against surveyor M Raju for demanding bribe from the complainant.

Bankers deny load due to land’s disputed condition

The complainant told the ACB officials that he applied for a bank loan by producing the housing site papers, for higher studies of his son but the bankers denied because of the land’s disputed state. Consequently, He approached the revenue department for a clearance copy to get the loan but they demanded bribe amount of Rs 27,000. Hence, he filed a complaint at the grievance cell for action against them