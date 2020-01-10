Social media post on MLA Pinnelli lands Hyderabad Amazon employee in police net

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Macherla police arrested a software engineer from Hyderabad for his alleged abusive posts on social media platforms against Government Whip and Macherla MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy, who was recently attacked by agitators during a blockade on National Highway-16 near Chinakakani. The accused works as a technical executive at Amazon in Hyderabad.

According to Macherla Circle Inspector G Rajeswara Rao, YSRC Macherla convener Turaka Kishore filed a complaint, along with the social media post in question, and sought action. Based on the complaint, police registered cases under various IPC sections, which included one for criminal intimidation, and also under Section 67 of the IT Act.

The accused, Dhullipalla Avinash Chowdary, was arrested in the early hours of Thursday from Hyderabad for uploading and sharing the objectionable content against Ramakrishna Reddy.He was later brought to Macherla and released on station bail after producing relevant sureties.

The CI warned that the police would take strict action against those who share abusive or objectionable content on any social media platform.Meanwhile, TDP State president K Kala Venkata Rao condemned the arrest of Avinash and said the actions of the YSRC government were reminiscent of the Emergency days.

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh took to Twitter to condemn the arrest. “I will stand by Avinash and other TDP social media volunteers,’’ he said and added that the police were not taking any action on the complaints of TDP against the YSRC activists who were making derogatory comments against the farmers of Amaravati region for protesting against the proposal to shift Secretariat to Visakhapatnam.

BJYM: Seema people also want capital in Amaravati

Vijayawada: Alleging that the YSRC government is creating chaos by proposing to relocate the capital to divert attention from the growing discontent against the government, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha State president N Ramesh Naidu has demanded that the capital be developed in Amaravati. He claimed that the people of Rayalaseema also want the capital to be in Amaravati. Ramesh Naidu said that establishing a High Court in Rayalaseema would not bring much development to the region