Two held for gangraping married woman

By Express News Service

ELURU: Two persons were arrested for allegedly gangraping a married woman in Nagendra Colony of Venkatapuram panchayat in Eluru rural mandal on December 12 last year.

DSP O Dileep Kiran, said that a married woman from Nagendra Colony in Eluru rural mandal recently filed a complaint against seven persons for raping her.

“After the victim filed a complaint, we filed cases against the accused and formed special teams to nab the culprits. Within 48 hours, we arrested two of the accused, Sheikh Yacob (27) of Lakshmivarapupet and Kasimsetty Sai (30) of Bavisettivaripeta of Eluru city. Yacob is a history-sheeter. Efforts are on arrest the rest of the culprits.