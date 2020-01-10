Urs celebrations begin on grand note at Pedda Dargah

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Fervour marked the annual Urs celebrations at the famous Ameer Peer Dargah, also known as Pedda Dargah, here on Thursday.District collector C Hari Kiran formally launched the Urs celebrations by releasing a balloon. Several clerics from far-off places visited the dargah and performed prayers. The sandalwood paste was brought from Ameen Peer Dargah cleric’s Arifullah Mohd-ul-Hussaini’s house and presented to Mastani Arifullah Malik Swamy. The cleric gave his blessings to the devotees.

Large number of devotees from AP, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Maharashtra offered prayers at the dargah. Mushaira and Qawwali programmes organised at Ameen function hall here enthralled the devotees. Deputy CM SB Amzath Basha and the collector would participate at the Chadar presentation ceremony. The Urs celebrations would conclude on January 14.