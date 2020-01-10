Home States Andhra Pradesh

Young IAS aspirant steals the show at Amma Vodi launch

Under the scheme, the State government will provide Rs 15,000 to each and every mother who sends her child to school.

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: Two schoolgirls, particularly Kalpavrukshini, who spoke during the launch of Amma Vodi scheme by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday, became the cynosure of all eyes. Kalpavurkshini, a student of PCR Government High School in Chittoor, in fluent English, described about Amma Vodi and how her family and others benefit from government schemes. “Honourable Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy garu and other dignitaries gracing the stage, the student community of Andhra Pradesh is satisfied with Jagananna Amma Vodi scheme, which was introduced by our young, energetic and dynamic  Chief Minister.  Good morning everybody,” she began her speech to a thunderous applause.

“During Praja Sankalpa Yatra, CM said - Nennu Kannanu, Nenu Unnanu, Nenu Vinnanu and the people of AP welcomed with ‘Ravali Jagan - Kavali Jagan’. Our beloved Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy initiated Amma Vodi scheme to ensure right to education to children. Under the scheme, the State government will provide Rs 15,000 to each and every mother who sends her child to school.

This is the first such scheme in India in which the government will transfer Rs 15,000 per year directly to the mother’s account,” she said. “Our Chief Minister also started English medium in government Schools. English is a universal language. The coming generations are digital generations and to develop in the digital and competitive world, the students must be fluent in English. Parents are attracted to English, but they can’t send their children to English medium because of financial problems. Now there is no need to worry as parents can happily send their children to government-run English medium schools.”

“Nadu-Nedu programme will provide basic necessities in schools like blackboard, clean toilets and classrooms. I proudly say that our PCR Government High School, which is 170 years old, has been selected for the Nadu-Nedu programme,” she said.

“I come from a poor family, but my goal is to become an IAS officer. This Amma Vodi is a boon to me. I promise that I will help the poor by becoming an IAS officer and I am very happy to say that my family is benefiting from five schemes — Rythu Bharosa, Aarogyasri, Pedalandri ki Illu, YSR Aasara and Amma Vodi,” Kalpavrukshini said and thanked the Chief Minister.

