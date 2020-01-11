Andhra Pradesh government releases Rs 130 crore for 236 roads, 57 buildings in Agency areas

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister (Tribal Welfare) P Pushpa Srivani has said the government released Rs 130.46 crore for laying roads and construction of 56 buildings in the Agency areas. She hopes that 236 roads, once completed, will put an end to the practice of shifting patients to hospitals in slings during emergency due to lack of road network in the Agency areas.

In a release issued here on Friday, Srivani said, "Due to lack of road connectivity to several villages in Agency areas, there is no scope for shifting those in need of emergency medical care in ambulances and patients are being carried in slings even today. The new roads will connect tribal habitations to the outside world."

The new roads will be laid under the purview of ITDAs in Parvathipuram, Seethampeta, Paderu, Rampachodavaram, KR Puram and Srisailam, she said. The fund will also be used for completing the works of educational institutes and the Tribal Welfare department offices.