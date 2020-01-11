Andhra Pradesh's Surya Lanka beach gets ready for two-day festival

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The tourism, revenue and police departments are making elaborate arrangements for the beach festival on Surya Lanka beach of Bapatla in Guntur district. The two-day beach festival will start on January 11.

Bapatla MLA and Andhra Pradesh Assembly deputy speaker Kona Raghupati inspected the beach and directed the officials to make all necessary arrangements for smooth conduct of the festival. Several activities like zorbing ball, ATV raids, volleyball, kabaddi, kites, adventure sports, and boats competitions will be held during the two-day festival.

Further, cultural programmes will be held and food courts will be set up for the people participating in the festival. The officials are expecting huge number of people for the beach festival. Minister for Housing and Guntur in-charge minister Cherukuvada Sri Ranganadh Raju and Minister for Tourism M Srinivasa Rao (alias Avanti) will inaugurate the Beach Festival on Saturday.

Ministers M Sucharita, M Venkata Ramana, Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council Ummareddy Venkateswarlu, AP Assembly Government whip P Ramakrishna Reddy will participate in the programme.

Tourism department officer Mallikharjuna Rao inspected the arrangements at Surya Lanka.