Anti-Corruption Bureau raids sub-registrar offices across Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Cracking the whip against the illegal practices of demanding bribe and extra fees from the public, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths carried out simultaneous raids on sub-registrar offices (SROs) across the State on Friday.

During the raids, the anti-graft officials noticed irregularities such as possessing unaccountable money and unauthorised persons trespassing the office. The Anti-Corruption Bureau officials seized `10.34 lakh from their possession.

According to a release from ACB officials, as many as 13 teams raided the sub-registrar offices in all 13 districts simultaneously and inspected the registers. “We noticed a lot of irregularities during the course of raids and inquiries are in progress,” the statement read.