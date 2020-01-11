Govt urged to set up KRMB office in Kurnool

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Rayalaseema Saguneeti Sadhana Samithi (RSSS) president Bojja Dasarath Reddy has demanded that the government set up a Krishna river management board in Kurnool as per the AP Reorganisation Act.Speaking to media in Nandyal on Friday, he said that all major canals of Srisailam project were originated in Kurnool district like Srisailam Right Bank Canal, Telugu Ganga, KC Canal supplementation, Handri-Neeva and Galeru Nagari and asked the government to set up the board in Kurnool as part of decentralising development.

He said that irrigation was more important for Rayalaseema region where the irrigated land was only 13 to 15 per cent. Hailing Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s move to equally develop all districts, he urged the government to construct the Gundrevula Reservoir, Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme right canal, Vedavathi lift irrigation scheme, a flood canal on the Tungabhadra river and to fill 106 tanks from the Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi canals in the district.

Wishlist

Construction of Siddeswaram weir, Gundrevula reservoir, Vedavathi and Pulikanuma projects, Tungabhadra flood-flow canal, Handri Neeva feeder channels, maintenance of water level of Srisailam reservoir at 854 feet, earmarking of 100 tmcft of water in Srisailam reservoir for Rayalaseema