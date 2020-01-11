Local body polls will be in two phases: Andhra Pradesh Election Commission

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Informing that the elections to local bodies will be conducted in two phases, State Election Commissioner (SEC) N Ramesh Kumar has said arrangements be made for the conduct of the elections on free and fair and transparent manner.

Organising a video conference with Collectors and SPs of all the 13 districts on Friday, the CEC said that in the first phase elections to as many as 333 ZPTCs and 5,352 MPTCs will be held across 17,494 polling centres. About 1.45 crore voters will exercise their franchise. In the second phase, the election will be held to 327 ZPTCs and 4960 MPTCs across 16831 polling centres.

Around 1.36 crore will exercise their franchise. Around 2.18 lakh staff will be deployed for the conduct of the elections.Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Principal Secretary Gopal Krishna Dwivedi and others were present.