Officials’ visits yield results, welfare hostels get basic amenities 

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: With no running water in toilets in many social welfare hostels, hostellers have to go to nearby open areas to attend nature calls. There are about 41 social welfare hostels and 98 Backward Classes (BCs) Welfare hostels in the district. For the record, about 10,000 students are staying in the welfare hostels in the district. To ensure home like atmosphere in all hostels, the welfare department started providing basic amenities besides maintaining hygiene in and around the hostel buildings.

Now District Collector J Nivas has started to stay for the night in the hostels once a fortnight. With intensification of the official watch on the welfare hostels, hostel officials have started ensuring basic amenities in all the hostels. Similarly, following the directives of the District Collector, mandal special officers are staying in the hostels in the night once a week to identify and solving them with the help of the Collector. As per the guidelines, the hostel welfare officials have to stay at night in the hostels once a week.

“I found no drinking water facility at the LN Peta social welfare hostel when I visited it a few months ago,” district BC welfare executive director and LN Peta mandal special officer G Raja Rao said.

“In coordination with the panchayat officials, I could manage to extend water pipeline connection to the hostel,” he added. Similarly several special officers have been providing facilities to the hostels in their purview.

Under the ‘Marpu’ programme, standard toilets are under construction at all the hostels in the district, Nivas said. Speaking to TNIE, he said they would supply running and drinking water in the hostels on priority. The Collector has allocated `10 crore for providing basic amenities in the hostels. All mandal special officers were directed to come up with requirements in various hostels once or twice a month.