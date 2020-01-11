Home States Andhra Pradesh

Pawan Kalyan urges Centre to call all-party meet to discuss Andhra Pradesh capital issue

The actor-turned-politician observed that the Centre had a moral responsibility to intervene since the BJP, along with the Congress had played a key role in dividing the State.

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan during a meeting with farmers at his office in Mangalagiri in Guntur district on Friday

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has urged BJP-led NDA government at the Centre to intervene and conduct an all-party meeting to discuss the three capital cities as proposed by the State government.  

Speaking to mediapersons and later to farmers from Amaravati villages on Friday, the actor-turned-politician observed that the Centre had a moral responsibility to intervene since the BJP, along with the Congress had played a key role in dividing the State. Moreover, the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act says the Centre will help the State build a capital. 

To a query, he replied that all-party meetings even if convened by the YSRC may not have credibility. He also opined that political leaders should rise above narrow politics and show statesmanship.

Pawan Kalyan assured the farmers that Jana Sena will do everything possible for ensuring central intervention in the matter to ensure justice. He said he was not against any region, but at the same time, he wants to ensure justice to Amaravati farmers, who parted with their lands for capital construction.

TAGS
Jana Sena Pawan Kalyan Andhra Pradesh capital issue Andhra Pradesh capital shift
