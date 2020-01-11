Three more arrested for attack on Andhra Pradesh MLA Pinelli Ramakrishna Reddy

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Three more persons were arrested on Friday in connection with the attack on Government Whip and Macherla MLA Pinelli Ramakrishna Reddy at Chinnakakani.

Guntur Urban SP PHD Ramakrishna said a total of six arrests have been made in connection with the incident on January 7, and added Amaravati Political JAC had protested near the village and blocked the road without taking police permission. Meanwhile, seven were arrested for taking part in protests by the Left on NH-16 on January 8. He said no agitations should take place as prohibitory orders were in place.

Probe into fake viral video

GUNTUR: A bunch of unrelated videos and photos that flooded the social media on Friday showed a youth committing suicide by touching a transformer and the description read that the incident took place in Thullur.

Guntur SP Ch Vijaya Rao clarified that the video was an old one and the incident took place in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. Vijaya Rao added some anti-social elements uploaded the old video with the description that a farmer who took part in the pro-Amaravati agitations in Thullur committed suicide