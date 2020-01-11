Three tmcft water to Gajuladinne Project from Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi canal

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Water Resources Department has issued an order allocating three tmcft of water from Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi main canal to Sanjeevaiah Sagar Project (Gajuladinne Project). The water has been allocated for drinking water and ayacut of Kurnool district.

According to government order (RT 28), Special Chief Secretary (Water Resources) Adityanath Das has instructed the Anantapur chief engineer (projects) to take necessary steps to ensure the water is distributed to all the earmarked ayacut. In September, 2019, 3.5 tmcft of water was sought to meet the needs of four mandals of Kurnool district.